Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $39.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 138,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

