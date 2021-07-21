South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

