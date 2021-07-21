Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Sonos worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

