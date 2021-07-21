Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SLNO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

