Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €40.46 ($47.60) and last traded at €40.20 ($47.29). 121,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.10 ($47.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.