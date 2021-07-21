Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,703 shares of company stock valued at $185,364,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.08. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

