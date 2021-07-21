SmartKey (SKEY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,618.00

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. SmartKey has a market cap of $17.70 million and $700,618.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012303 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00748654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

