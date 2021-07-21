SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

SMBK stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

