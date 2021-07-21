SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

