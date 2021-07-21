SmartCash Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $214,591.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,873.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.29 or 0.06019663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.01346135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00362960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00133855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00620787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00384918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00290713 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

