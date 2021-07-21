Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $13.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. 62,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

