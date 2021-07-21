Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$365.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

