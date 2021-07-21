Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.40 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.