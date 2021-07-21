SL Green Realty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,310% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments grew its position in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,657,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

