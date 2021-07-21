SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $70.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 20,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,163. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

