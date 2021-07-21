Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 384.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

