SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.