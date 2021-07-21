Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SKPI opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Sky Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

