Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

SKX stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

