Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 906,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

