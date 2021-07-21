Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $885,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

