Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,735 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.07 million and a PE ratio of -64.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

