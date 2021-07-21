SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SI-BONE makes up approximately 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 1,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,325. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,993,620. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.