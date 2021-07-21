Showcase Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $176,798.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $403,277.01 and approximately $176,798.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,556.42 or 0.98939339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.