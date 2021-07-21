Short Interest in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Rises By 19.2%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 60,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Zomedica stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 344,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,290. The stock has a market cap of $638.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.44. Zomedica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,173. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,339 shares in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

