Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Decreases By 35.6%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

VYNE opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

