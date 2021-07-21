Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases By 29.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VMI stock opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 31.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

