Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Drops By 26.6%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Wendel Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAP opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

