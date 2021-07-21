Short Interest in Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Decreases By 25.8%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of SYAAF opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.10.
About Syrah Resources
