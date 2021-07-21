Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Drops By 34.4%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 622,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

