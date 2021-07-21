Short Interest in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Drops By 31.1%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Resonant by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 157,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.