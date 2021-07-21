Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rises By 24.3%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

