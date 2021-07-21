Short Interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rises By 23.9%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QCR by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in QCR by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

