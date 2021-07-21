Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Declines By 26.0%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

