Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreases By 31.5%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Newmont news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,784 shares of company stock worth $5,497,571. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 253,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,101. Newmont has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.