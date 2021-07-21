Short Interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Drops By 31.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.86. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

