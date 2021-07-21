Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 30.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHGVY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MHGVY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 21,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

