Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Decreases By 32.0%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 162,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.01. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

