Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Rises By 29.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BSMP stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

