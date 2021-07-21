Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Decreases By 29.1%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,956,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS HRCXF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

