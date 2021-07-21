Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Expands By 25.0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

