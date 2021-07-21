Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Drops By 35.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.02. 169,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.87. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

