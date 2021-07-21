Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Drops By 35.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE FN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.02. 169,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.87. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
FN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
