Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rises By 20.4%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 504,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,642. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

