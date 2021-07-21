Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Declines By 30.1%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 413,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 1,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

