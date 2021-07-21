Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Declines By 29.5%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AYRWF stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

