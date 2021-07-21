Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rises By 20.9%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.62.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

