Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 34.9%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.26.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.