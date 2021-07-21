Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792. The stock has a market cap of £135.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.13. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.13.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
