Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792. The stock has a market cap of £135.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.13. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.13.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

