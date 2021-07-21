ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Kurt F. Gallo Sells 5,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

