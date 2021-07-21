Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 4,718 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 85.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.